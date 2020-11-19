Home

Marian Wood Notice
WOOD Marian Kathleen Peacefully on
14th November 2020
in hospital.
Marian, aged 94 years, of Clitheroe. The dearly loved wife of the late Leslie Walter, much loved mother of Peggy Jean, Carol Elizabeth and Edward John, a dear mother in law of Peter, David and Linda and friend to many. Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Due to present circumstances a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Marian if so desired, may be given for East Lancs Hospital Trust, please make cheques payable to ELHT and Me c/o Mr E Wood,
Glebe Cottage, Clay Lane, Toft Next Newton, Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3NE. Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 19, 2020
