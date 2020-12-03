|
|
|
WOOD Marian Kathleen Peggy, Carol and Edward would like to say a heartfelt thank you to family, friends and neighbours for cards, messages of condolence and donations received.
To all who lined the streets and clapped on Marian's final journey. To Dr Mike Doherty and all his team at Clitheroe Health Centre, to the girls from Crossroads Care and all the doctors and nurses at the Royal Blackburn Hospital for kindness, care and understanding. To Carl, Jean, Pauline and Debbie at 'Peacehaven'.
To Rev. Ian Humphreys for his kind ministrations and special words at the service, and Rev. Kathy Flynn.
'God Bless You All'.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 3, 2020