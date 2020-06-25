|
|
|
GREEN Marianne Elizabeth (Marie) Peacefully on
June 18th, 2020 at Clitheroe Care Home.
Marie, aged 87 years, of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved wife of the
late Derrick, much loved
mother of John and Helen,
loving mother-in-law of Diane
and Philip, also a dearest
grandma of Fred, Ben,
Francesca, Laura and Joseph.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel
of Rest. A service will be held at St. Mary's Parish Church, Clitheroe, today Thursday June 25th at 11am followed by interment at
St. Helen's Church, Waddington.
Please abide by the current
social distancing guidelines.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Marie
if so desired may be given for
St. Mary's Parish Church (please make cheques payable to PCC of Clitheroe Parish Church), c/o
Mrs C. Baker, 28 Corbridge Court, Clitheroe, BB7 2EG.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 25, 2020