GREEN Marianne Elizabeth (Marie) John, Helen and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during
their sad loss.
Thanking also Rev.Andy Froud, Keith Robinson and Muriel Ashcroft at St.Mary's for the lovely funeral service and church flowers and to all those who attended.
They would also like to thank sincerely the staff of The Clitheroe Home for their care and kindness, and Brian Price and The Flower Shop for their superb service.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 2, 2020