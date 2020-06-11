Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Marie Bradley

Marie Bradley Notice
BRADLEY Marie Peacefully on
1st June 2020 at Royal Blackburn Hospital. Marie aged 83 years of Whalley.
The dearly loved wife of Peter, much loved Mum of David and Fiona, and loved by all the
family. A PRIVATE Graveside service and interment will take place at Whalley and Wiswell
Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Marie if so desired, may be
given for and sent directly online to the British Heart Foundation at bhf.org.uk/donate or may
be given to a family member. Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors,
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 11, 2020
