|
|
|
BRADLEY Marie Peter, David and Fiona would like to express
their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions
of sympathy and letters and
cards of condolence received during their sad loss.
Thanking also Reverend Carmyllie for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service
and have given donations.
They would also like to express their appreciation to Mrs Buxton and all the staff at Royal Blackburn Hospital. To Easthams for the
very beautiful floral tributes.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 25, 2020