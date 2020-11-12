|
|
|
LORD Marion
(née Birtles) Passed away peacefully on 17th October 2020.
Formerly of Clitheroe, Marion, Widow of Aubrey, was living in Southwell, Notts.
She will be much missed by her Son Martin, Daughter in law Marion, Grandchildren Ben and Dan, their partners Clare and Kym, Great Grandchildren Starling and Autumn and all her family and friends.
Many thanks to her Sister in laws, Nephews and Nieces and friends for their kind thoughts and sympathy.
Due to present circumstances, a private service will be held at Gedling Crematorium, 11.30am on Thursday 19th November 2020. Family flowers ony please, donations in memory of Marion may be given direct to Barnados at barnados.org.uk
Enquiries to David J Hall, Funeral Directors
Tel 01636 812 481.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 12, 2020