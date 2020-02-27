|
RILEY Marion Peacefully after a short illness on February 19th, 2020 in hospital. Marion aged 79 years of Whalley.
The dearly loved wife of the late Jack, much loved mother of the late Stephen, also a dearest daughter of Marion Thornber,
and loved by all the family.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
Whalley Parish Church on
Friday 6th March at 11.15am followed by cremation at Accrington Crematorium
at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Marion if so desired may be given for
Derian House Childrens' Hospice,
c/o Mrs E.I. Trueman, 8 Church Brow Gardens, Clitheroe, BB7 2AB.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020