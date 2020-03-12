|
RILEY Marion The family of the late Marion would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives,
friends and neighbours
for the many kind expressions
of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also
Reverend Barbara Knight for
her kind words and comforting ministrations and to everyone
who attended the service
and for donations received for Derian House Children's Hospice.
They would also like to thank Doctors and Nurses at
Royal Blackburn Hospital
for all their care and kindness,
and finally to all at
Brian Price and Son Ltd
for all the funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 12, 2020