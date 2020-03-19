Home

Marion Thornber Notice
THORNBER Marion Peacefully on March 12th 2020,
at the Croft Care Home, Whalley
Marion, aged 100 years.

The dearly loved wife of the late Fred, a much loved mother of the late Marion, dear grandma of the late Stephen and much loved by all her family and her many friends.

Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A Service will be held at
Whalley Parish Church on
Friday March 27th at 11am,
followed by interment at
Whalley and Wiswell Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Marion if so desired, may be given for the Derian House Children's Hospice; c/o Mrs F Maudsley,
3 Hayhurst Farm Terrace, Clitheroe, BB7 1PJ.
Enquires to Brian Price and Son Ltd Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020
