WALKER Marjorie Jane, Dinah, Thomas, Jennifer and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also
Rev. Jonathan Oldfield for his
kind words and comforting ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service and for donations received for the Friends of Slaidburn Country Practice and St. Andrew's Church. They would also like to express their appreciation to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Ward C5 Royal Blackburn Hospital for all their care and kindness. Thanks go to Beech Grove for all their loving care and kindness.
To Helen Ireland of "Flowers from the Heart" for the beautiful floral tribute and to the Hark to Bounty for the refreshments.
Finally, thanks and appreciation to all at Brian Price and Son, Funeral Directors for all funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 26, 2019