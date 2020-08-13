|
|
|
DAVIES (née Slater)
Mary Peacefully on
August 11th, 2020 at
High Brake House, Clitheroe.
Mary, aged 92 years, of Clitheroe and formerly of West Bradford. The dearly loved wife
of the late George, much loved mother of the late Alan,
a loving mother-in-law of Marilyn,
dearest grandma of Jonathan and Matthew, a dear aunt of Susan
and loved by all the family.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest. Due to present circumstances a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Mary, if so desired, may be given for and sent directly to the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MDNA), Francis Crick House,
6 Summerhouse Road,
Moulton Park, Northampton,
NN3 6BJ or online at www.mndassociation.org Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 13, 2020