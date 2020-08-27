|
|
|
DAVIES Mary
(nee Slater)
Marilyn and Susan would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and
neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence
received during their sad loss. Thanking also
Rev. Ian Humphreys for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to all those who have given donations to the Motor Neurone Disease Association. They would also like to express their appreciation to all the staff of High Brake House for all their care and support along with The Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tributes and the Calf's Head, Worston for the refreshments. Finally to all at Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors for all their help and guidance with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 27, 2020