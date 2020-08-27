Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Davies

Notice

Mary Davies Notice
DAVIES Mary
(nee Slater)
Marilyn and Susan would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and
neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence
received during their sad loss. Thanking also
Rev. Ian Humphreys for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to all those who have given donations to the Motor Neurone Disease Association. They would also like to express their appreciation to all the staff of High Brake House for all their care and support along with The Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tributes and the Calf's Head, Worston for the refreshments. Finally to all at Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors for all their help and guidance with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 27, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -