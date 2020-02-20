|
HAWORTH Mary Agnes Chris, Bernadette and family would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and particularly neighbours for their kind words, cards of condolence and support during this sad time.
Special thanks to Dr. Keith and nurses of Lancaster medical practise for their care, to Fr. Tim Curtis and Rev. Brian McConkey for their respectful ministrations, to all who took the time to attend the funeral service, Sue for the lovely flowers, to Fran and all at Theodore House for their hospitality and finally to William Houghton Funeral Directors for their guidance and help.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020