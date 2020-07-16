|
HURST Mary Peacefully on
July 11 th, 2020 at home.
Mary aged 71 years of Clitheroe and formerly of
Retford Nottinghamshire.
The dearly loved wife of Joe,
much loved mum of Kate and Frankie, also a dear sister of Sue.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances,
a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place at Skipton Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Mary if so desired may be given for Rosemere Cancer Foundation,
c/o Mr. J. Hurst, 15 Beverley Drive, Clitheroe, BB7 1HY.
Enquiries to Brian Price and
Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 16, 2020