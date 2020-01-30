|
|
|
Procter Mary Passed away peacefully at Clitheroe Community Hospital on the 18th January 2020 aged 93.
A dear wife to late William.
A loving Mum to Carol and
the late Christine.
Cherished Grandma and
Great Grandma.
Will be sadly missed by all.
The Celebration of Mary's life
will take place on Tuesday
4th February 2020 at 11.40am at Accrington Crematorium.
Charity donations in lieu of flowers if desired to RSPCA.
C/o Carol Kerr, 36 Hayhurst Street, Clitheroe BB7 1NB.
Any Enquiries
Rosie-Ann Priestner
Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 30, 2020