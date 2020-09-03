Home

Mary Worswick

Worswick Mary Peacefully, in Abbeyfield Care Home, Mary aged 100 years, formerly of Dunsop Bridge.
The much loved sister of Lois, and the late William, Frank, Jimmy, Margaret and Jean,
also a beloved Aunt.

A private cremation will be held
on Friday 11th September, at Accrington Crematorium, at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations may be made,
in memory of Mary, to the
North West Air Ambulance.

All enquiries to Langshaws Funeral Service of Whalley, 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 3, 2020
