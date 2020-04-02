|
|
|
Considine Maureen It is with great sadness that we, her family, announce the passing away of our most loving and caring Mum, Nanny Mo and Great Nanny.
Peacefully and surrounded by love, she left us on February 29th,
aged 89.
With the the unprecedented situation at the moment, there will be no church service or wake to follow. Maureen's Funeral will be held on Friday 3rd April at the Woodland Burial site, Clitheroe where a small service will be held, with immediate family only.
Our Mum was a wonderful, happy and popular lady and we would ask anyone who knew and loved her,
to join us with her family sometime in the future to celebrate her life.
Donations to Alzheimer's Society would be most welcome.
C/o Rosie-Ann Priestner, Clitheroe Funeral Service, 10/12 Whalley Road, Clitheroe, BB5 6UB.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 2, 2020