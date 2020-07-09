|
SMITH Maxwell
(Max) Peacefully, with his
family around him,
on July 2nd 2020 at
Hazeldene Care Home, Wilpshire.
Max, aged 90 years of Clitheroe. The dearly loved husband of the late Margaret, much loved
father of Sandra, Jimmy, Jean and Peter, also a loving father-in-law, grandad and great grandad.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel
of Rest. A PRIVATE service and cremation will take place.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 9, 2020