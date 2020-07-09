Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxwell Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxwell Smith

Notice Condolences

Maxwell Smith Notice
SMITH Maxwell
(Max) Peacefully, with his
family around him,
on July 2nd 2020 at
Hazeldene Care Home, Wilpshire.
Max, aged 90 years of Clitheroe. The dearly loved husband of the late Margaret, much loved
father of Sandra, Jimmy, Jean and Peter, also a loving father-in-law, grandad and great grandad.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel
of Rest. A PRIVATE service and cremation will take place.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -