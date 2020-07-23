|
|
|
Burke Michael Vaughan Peacefully at home, and with great courage on Sunday 19th July.
Beloved husband of Dorothy, dearly loved father of Siobhan and James, devoted Pops to Emily and Eliza, and to Chloe. A friend to many, an exceptional man who lead an extraordinary life.
A private funeral service
for the family will be held.
Family flowers only.
Donations are being
gratefully accepted for
ELHT&Me, for the wonderful palliative care Michael received.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 23, 2020