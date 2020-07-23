Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Burke

Notice Condolences

Michael Burke Notice
Burke Michael Vaughan Peacefully at home, and with great courage on Sunday 19th July.
Beloved husband of Dorothy, dearly loved father of Siobhan and James, devoted Pops to Emily and Eliza, and to Chloe. A friend to many, an exceptional man who lead an extraordinary life.
A private funeral service
for the family will be held.
Family flowers only.
Donations are being
gratefully accepted for
ELHT&Me, for the wonderful palliative care Michael received.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -