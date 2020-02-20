Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Maw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Maw

Notice Condolences

Michael Maw Notice
Maw Dr Michael Crompton Peacefully on
8th February,
Michael, aged 92 years,
the beloved Husband of Sheila, Father of Richard, Alison and Fiona, Father in Law of Nora,
Brian and Ian and Grandfather of Thomas, Jonathon and Michael.

A service to give thanks for
the life of Michael will be held
on Tuesday 3rd March,
at St Mary's Church, Whalley
at 2pm. Family flowers only
please, donations may be made
in memory of Michael to the Alzheimer's Society or Orbis,
c/o and all enquiries to
Langshaws Funeral Service,
103 King Street,
Whalley BB7 9SW,
Tel 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -