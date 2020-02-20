|
|
|
Maw Dr Michael Crompton Peacefully on
8th February,
Michael, aged 92 years,
the beloved Husband of Sheila, Father of Richard, Alison and Fiona, Father in Law of Nora,
Brian and Ian and Grandfather of Thomas, Jonathon and Michael.
A service to give thanks for
the life of Michael will be held
on Tuesday 3rd March,
at St Mary's Church, Whalley
at 2pm. Family flowers only
please, donations may be made
in memory of Michael to the Alzheimer's Society or Orbis,
c/o and all enquiries to
Langshaws Funeral Service,
103 King Street,
Whalley BB7 9SW,
Tel 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020