Michael Smalley

SMALLEY Michael (Mick) Peacefully on
June 12th, 2020 in hospital. Michael aged 74 years of Waddington.
The dearly loved Husband of Susan, much loved Dad of Stephen and Andrew, loving Father-in-law of Sharon and Janet, also a dearest Grandad of Calum and Millie. Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest. Service and interment will take place at
St. Helen's Church, Waddington on
Monday June 22nd at 11am.
Social distancing rules will apply.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Michael if so desired may be given for the Ribble Valley Heart Fund, c/o
Mrs A. Beard, Pendleside Medical Practice, Clitheroe Health Centre, Railway View Road,
Clitheroe, BB7 2JG.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 18, 2020
