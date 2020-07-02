|
|
|
SMALLEY Michael Susan, Stephen, Andrew and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives,
friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of
condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also
Rev. Christopher Wood for his kind words and comforting ministrations, and to all who attended the funeral service and have given donations to the
Ribble Valley Heart Fund. Thanks also to The Flower Shop, Wellgate for the beautiful floral tribute, also Jane at Borough Printing for all her help. Finally, thanks
to Pauline and staff at Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors for their professional and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 2, 2020