|
|
|
McGRAIL
Monica Peacefully on 7th May 2020 at home. Monica aged 85 years of Clitheroe and formerly of Reedley, near Burnley. The dearly loved wife of the late Michael, much loved mum of Catherine, Jane and Caroline, loving mother-in-law of Andrew, David and Chris, also a dearest grandma of Tom, Richard, Kate, Chris and Andrew and great grandma to Margot.
R.I.P.
Special thanks to Dr. Vanessa Warren, Diane Hobro and team, District Nurses and Home
Instead Senior Care for their excellent care.
A PRIVATE service and cremation will take place on Friday 15th May. Donations in memory of Monica may be given for Cancer Research U.K., Mind (the mental health charity) or Age U.K., preferably via www.monicamcgrail.
muchloved.com or c/o
Mrs J.Parkinson, 21 Spring Meadow, Clitheroe, BB7 2BU. Enquiries to Brian Price and
Son Ltd, Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on May 14, 2020