LONGHI Muriel Peacefully on
30th January 2020 at home
and surrounded by her family.
Muriel aged 88 years,
the dearly loved wife of the late Ugo, much loved mum of Toni, Michele, Caterina, Gilda and Rossana, a dearest mother-in-law, a loving Nanna and great-nanna, and a friend to many.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Friday 21 st February at 1pm. Family flowers only, please donations in memory of Muriel
if so desired may be given for Cancer Research UK
c/o Mrs Sheila Blackburn,
14 Montague Street, Clitheroe,
BB7 2EB.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020