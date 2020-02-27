Home

LONGHI Muriel Toni, Michele, Caterina, Gilda, Rossana and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and
cards of condolence received during their sad loss.
Thanking also Civil Celebrant
David Carson for his kind words and to all who attended the
funeral service and for donations received. They would also like to thank everyone in the NHS and carers alike for all their support.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020
