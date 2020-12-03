|
Latham née Harrison
Nicola Frances On 23rd November 2020,
in hospital Nicola,
aged 58 years of Simonstone.
Loving mum to Nina and Lucy, dearly loved daughter to
Stuart and the late Freda,
a dear sister to Mark and sister in law to Fern, cherished auntie to Faye and Frazer also a friend to many.
A private family funeral service will be held at Accrington Crematorium, family flowers only please, donations are being received in memory of Nicola on behalf of Cancer Research UK c/o champfunerals.com/obituaries
All enquiries to Champ Funeral Services Tel: 01254 390731
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 3, 2020