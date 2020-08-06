|
ATHERTON Nigel Died very peacefully in his morning sleep after a long decline aged 88 years and now enjoying Heaven.
The dearly loved husband of Brenda (deceased) and much loved father of Mark, Sharon,
Paul and John. He was a fun and caring grandfather of Jonathan, Charlotte, Annabel, Mollie, Megan, James, Scarlett, Florence and Digby and delighted in his three great grandsons.
Due to the present circumstances a private family service and cremation will be held on Monday 10th August but there will be a chance for people to pay respects as the cortège moves slowly down King St. Whalley from 10.30am.
There will be a Thanksgiving Service held when Covid guidelines allow.
Family flowers only, or if so desired, donations can be made In memory of Nigel to The Bethany Project
c/o The Alty Funeral Service.
Enq. The Alty Funeral Service, Broomfield Place, Witton. tel. 01254 503240 (24hrs) [email protected]
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 6, 2020