|
|
|
HEALEY (neë Robinson)
Nina Nina aged 79 years,
of Rimington, passed
away peacefully at
Royal Blackburn Hospital on
Thursday 1st October 2020.
The dearly loved wife of Edward, and a much loved and adored
mum and gran.
A service will be held at
St Leonard's Church, Downham,
followed by cremation at
Accrington Crematorium.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
No flowers by request, donations in memory of Nina if so desired may be given for Cystic Fibrosis Unit at Wythenshawe Hospital c/o Mrs K Lomax, 35 Chatburn Rd, Clitheroe, BB7 2AW.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2020