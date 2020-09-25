Home

W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Resources
Norah Walker Notice
Walker (nee Wrathall)
Norah Died on 22nd September,
aged 91 years.

Beloved wife of the
late Mark Walker,
dear sister of Mary and
sister in law of Bernard,
Frank and Jean and aunt to
Ian and Alan (deceased).

The funeral service and interment will take place at SS Peter & Paul's R.C Church, Ribchester on Wednesday 30th September
at 11:30am.

Family flowers only please but donations if desired to either 'North West Air Ambulance'
or 'Dementia U.K'
via the funeral director.

William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 25, 2020
