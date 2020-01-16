Home

Pamela Conduit Notice
CONDUIT Pamela Glaze
(Pam) Peacefully on 10th January 2020 in hospital. Pam, aged 82 years, the dearly loved wife of Brian, much loved mother of Susan and Linda, also a dearly loved grandma
to Holly and Max.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven Chapel of Rest'.
Service and cremation will take place at Skipton crematorium on Thursday 23rd January at 11.40am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Pam,
if so desired, may be given for
North West Air Ambulance
c/o Mrs V Leach,
13 Hospital Cottages, Waddington, Clitheroe BB7 3JB.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors. Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 16, 2020
