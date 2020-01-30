|
|
|
Conduit Pamela Glaze
(Pam) Brian, Sue, Linda and the rest of the family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to all the relatives, neighbours and friends who have sent such touching and wonderful messages of sympathy.
These have been a great comfort to us all at this sad time.
We would also like to thank everyone who have given donations to North West Air Ambulance. Thanking the medical and nursing staff of Blackburn Royal and Preston Royal Hospitals for their swift response, utter dedication and support. Particular thanks to Judith for conducting the service in celebration of Pam's life in such a warm and sensitive manner. Thanks also to the staff at the Flower Shop for producing a superb floral display, to Jane at Borough Printing and to Chris and his staff at the Calf's Head, Worston for the buffet lunch which received praise from all.
Lastly we would like to thank everyone at Brian Price for organising the funeral in such a helpful and discreet way which made the whole event happier
and much less daunting and difficult for all of us.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 30, 2020