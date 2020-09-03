Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pat Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat Stewart

Notice Condolences

Pat Stewart Notice
STEWART (née Nightingale)
Pat Peacefully on
30th August 2020
at home.
Pat aged 77 years of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved
Wife of the late Ian,
much loved Mum of Carol,
Fiona and the late Gillian,
loving Mother-in-law of Barry,
devoted Nan of George, Emma and Samuel, a loved Auntie
and a special friend to many.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances
a PRIVATE service will be held at
St. Paul's Church, Low Moor,
Clitheroe, followed by cremation
at Accrington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Pat
if so desired may be given for
North West Air Ambulance,
c/o Mrs V. Leach, 13 Hospital Cottages,
Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3JB.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -