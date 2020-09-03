|
|
|
STEWART (née Nightingale)
Pat Peacefully on
30th August 2020
at home.
Pat aged 77 years of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved
Wife of the late Ian,
much loved Mum of Carol,
Fiona and the late Gillian,
loving Mother-in-law of Barry,
devoted Nan of George, Emma and Samuel, a loved Auntie
and a special friend to many.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances
a PRIVATE service will be held at
St. Paul's Church, Low Moor,
Clitheroe, followed by cremation
at Accrington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Pat
if so desired may be given for
North West Air Ambulance,
c/o Mrs V. Leach, 13 Hospital Cottages,
Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3JB.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 3, 2020