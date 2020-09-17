|
|
|
STEWART (nee Nightingale)
Pat Carol, Fiona and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and cards of condolence received during their sad loss.
Thanking also Rev. Andy Froud for such a personal service and to all those who have given donations for North West Air ambulance in their mum's memory.
They would also like to express their appreciation to the staff on C2, the carers and District Nurses involved in their mum's care
and enabling her to stay
at home in her final days.
To the Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tributes and the Brown Cow, Chatburn
for the refreshments.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 17, 2020