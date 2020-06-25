|
|
|
BERGMAN Paul Lyndan Peacefully at home with his loving partner by his side, on June 16th, 2020, Paul, aged 51 years, the dearly loved partner and best friend of Jennifer, dear dad of Hollie, loving grandad to Hattie Eliza, dearly loved son of Dennis Bergman and Joan Hitchen, dear step son of Maureen, very special brother to Shelly, Lisa and Tracey, also a dear uncle, cousin and respected friend who will be sadly missed, especially by his loving pets, Narla, Akiera and the late Tilly. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Paul's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Monday, 29th June for service and committal at Whalley and Wiswell Cemetery at 12 noon. Donations are being received in Paul's memory for Cancer Research UK and RSPCA, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 25, 2020