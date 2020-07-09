|
|
|
BERGMAN Paul Lyndan Jennifer and Paul's family would like to thank all his friends, neighbours and work colleagues for kind messages of sympathy, many cards of condolence, flowers and gifts received at this sad time. Thank you to everyone who made a donation in Paul's memory to Cancer Research UK and RSPCA. Thank you to his GP and the team at Padiham Practice, the Chemo Teams at both Burnley General Hospital and the Richmond Suite at the Alexandra Hospital, District Nurses, Surgeons and Medics at ELHT Teaching Hospitals and everyone else involved in Paul's Care. Finally, thank you to
Rev. Charlie Hill for his comforting words and lovely service and to Alderson and Horan for their professional services and
dignified care.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 9, 2020