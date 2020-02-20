|
Timson Paul Paul passed away peacefully on 15th February, at Royal Blackburn Hospital, after a long illness courageously borne.
The cherished Husband of Jenny, loving Brother to Ann, and proud and adored Father of Catherine and Ruth. Father in Law to Si and Tim, and Grandfather to Arun, Iyla, and Hannah. The Funeral will take place on Monday 2nd March,
with a service at Whalley Methodist Church at 2pm, followed by a short service at Accrington crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations may be made,
in memory of Paul, to Traidcraft
c/o and all enquiries to Langshaws Funeral Service, 103 King Street, Whalley, BB7 9SW,
Tel 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020