GELDARD Peter Peacefully at home on
9th October 2020 and fortified by the Rites of Holy Mother Church.
Peter, aged 82 years, of Clitheroe. The dearly loved husband of
Anne, much loved father of
Michael, Claire, Christopher and Maria, a loving father-in-law of Maxine, Julie and Philip, a dearest grandad of Jade, Jack, Lottie, Joseph, William, Oliver and Jake, also a very special cousin of Susan, Barbara and the late Christine.
R.I.P.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances a PRIVATE Requiem Mass will be said at St. Michael and St. John's R.C. Church, Clitheroe followed by interment at Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Peter,
if desired, may be given for Ribble Valley Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o Mrs M. Blatchford, 13 Chatburn Old Road, Clitheroe, BB7 4QG.
Enquiries to Brian Price and
Son Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 15, 2020