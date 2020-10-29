|
|
|
GELDARD Peter Anne, Michael, Claire, Chris and Maria would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and donations received for Ribble Valley Macmillan Cancer Support in Peters memory. Thank you also to Father Paul Brindle for his ministrations and to all who paid their respects to Peter both inside and outside of church and en route. Thank you to Dr W Mackean and a very special thank you to
Dr Sibylle Holch along with District Nurses and Palliative Care Nurses for their care and support over Peters last few weeks. Thank you to the Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tribute and to
Brian Price Funeral directors for all funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 29, 2020