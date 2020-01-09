|
HOYLE Philip Tragically on January 4th 2020,
in hospital.
Philip aged 36 years of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved Husband of Kat, much loved Dad of Joshua and Lucia, dearest Son of Michael and Step-son of Anne, loved Brother of James, devoted Grandson of Ada and the late James, a loved Brother-in-law of Emma, Andrew and Abigail, also a loving Uncle of Freddie, Hugo and Eliza and loved by all family and friends.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and interment will take place at St. Helen's Church, Waddington on a day to be arranged.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Philip if so desired may be given for and sent directly to the Foundation for Ribble Valley Families, c/o
Mrs L. Lawson, 148 Pimlico Road, Clitheroe, BB7 4PT.
For funeral arrangements,
please contact
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020