|
|
|
HOYLE Philip Kat, Joshua, Lucia, Michael, Anne and family, would like to express their sincere thanks to relatives, Philips many friends, neighbours and work colleagues past and present, for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence, flowers and offers of support received
during this difficult time.
Particular thanks go to
Rev. Christopher Wood for such a fitting and personal service and to all who have given donations for the Foundation for Ribble Valley Families. They would like to express their appreciation to the Paramedic service along with the Critical Care Unit at Royal Blackburn Hospital and the Organ Transplant Team for all their efforts and support to us all.
The local agricultural community have been a tremendous support to Michael and Anne.
Thanking also The Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tribute.
Finally thanking all at Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors for all their care and support at
this very difficult time.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 23, 2020