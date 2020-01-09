|
SALISBURY Phyllis Peacefully on January 1st 2020
at Clitheroe Care Home.
Phyllis aged 102 years
of Waddington and a former proprietor of Thorneyholme, Dunsop Bridge.
The dearly loved wife of the
late Lesley, also a much loved aunt of Terry Carter, Patricia Doyle, Kathleen Allman and their families.
The family would like to thank the staff of Clitheroe Care Home
for all their care and support.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation will take plate at Accrington Crematorium on Monday January 13th at 1pm. Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020