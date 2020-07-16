Home

Raymond Naylor

Raymond Naylor Notice
Naylor Raymond Sadly passed away suddenly on
7th July 2020 at
Ribble Valley Care Home
aged 82.
A cherished brother of Kevin,
the late Joe and John.
Uncle to Raymond, Richard, Christopher and Alex.
Friend to many.
Raymond will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
A Celebration of the life of Raymond will take place on
Monday 20th July 2020 at Accrington Crematorium
at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Any enquiries
Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 16, 2020
