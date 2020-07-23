Home

Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
10:30
Park Crematorium
Lytham
Raymond Waterhouse Notice
Waterhouse Raymond Sadly passed away at home in Blackpool, Sunday July 12th, 2020.
Dearly loved husband of Susan, much loved dad of Stephen and Lisa and daughter in law Barbara. Much loved grandad of Amy, Lewis, Charley, Joseph and Georgia. Sister of Anne.

Ray will be sadly missed.

Due to present circumstances a private service will take place at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Friday July 24th at 10.30am.
Donations in memory of
Ray direct to Blackpool Victoria Hospital A & E Dept.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 23, 2020
