Waterhouse Raymond Sadly passed away at home in Blackpool, Sunday July 12th, 2020.
Dearly loved husband of Susan, much loved dad of Stephen and Lisa and daughter in law Barbara. Much loved grandad of Amy, Lewis, Charley, Joseph and Georgia. Sister of Anne.
Ray will be sadly missed.
Due to present circumstances a private service will take place at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Friday July 24th at 10.30am.
Donations in memory of
Ray direct to Blackpool Victoria Hospital A & E Dept.
Enquiries To:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 23, 2020