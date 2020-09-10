Home

CLEMENT Richard Deryck On the 3rd September 2020, suddenly but peacefully after a long illness, at home in
West Bradford, Deryck,
aged 91 years.
The dearly loved husband of the late Edna, much loved father of Valerie and Keith, grandfather of Mark, Catherine, Richard, Robert, James and William
and great-grandfather of Harry, Alasdair, Fiona, Alba and Maya.

Due to current circumstances a PRIVATE cremation will take place with a Service of Thanksgiving at St. Catherine's Church,
West Bradford.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of
Deryck may be given for
Rosemere Cancer Foundation, c/o Mr W Honeywell, 13 Southfield
Drive, West Bradford, Clitheroe. BB7 4TU.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 10, 2020
