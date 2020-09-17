|
|
|
CLEMENT Richard Deryck Valerie, Keith and families
would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy,
cards of condolence and donations to the Rosemere Cancer Foundation, received during
the loss of their father Deryck.
Thanks also to
Rev. Christopher Wood
for his kind words and comforting ministrations, along with
Dr. McMeekin, all the nurses,
and those who have supported both Deryck and ourselves
over recent months.
They would also like to
express their appreciation to
The Flower Shop for the
beautiful floral tribute and to
Brian Price and Son
for their friendly, efficient
and professional service.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 17, 2020