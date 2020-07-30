|
|
|
FOX Richard Joseph Miles (Miles) Peacefully on 22nd July 2020 at Royal Blackburn Hospital. Miles, aged 88 years.
The dearly loved husband of the late Ann Teresa, much loved father of Michael, Richard and Patricia,
a dear father-in-law of Janet, Helen and Robin, also a devoted grandad and great grandad.
R.I.P. Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Due to current circumstances, a PRIVATE Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Michael and St John's R.C. Church, Clitheroe tomorrow, Friday 31st July at 12 noon followed by interment at Clitheroe Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Miles, if so desired, may be given for Multiple Sclerosis;
c/o Mr M Fox, 35 Westfield Drive, West Bradford, BB7 4TF.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 30, 2020