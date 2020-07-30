Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
12:00
St Michael and St John's R.C. Church
Clitheroe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Fox

Notice Condolences

Richard Fox Notice
FOX Richard Joseph Miles (Miles) Peacefully on 22nd July 2020 at Royal Blackburn Hospital. Miles, aged 88 years.
The dearly loved husband of the late Ann Teresa, much loved father of Michael, Richard and Patricia,
a dear father-in-law of Janet, Helen and Robin, also a devoted grandad and great grandad.
R.I.P. Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Due to current circumstances, a PRIVATE Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Michael and St John's R.C. Church, Clitheroe tomorrow, Friday 31st July at 12 noon followed by interment at Clitheroe Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Miles, if so desired, may be given for Multiple Sclerosis;
c/o Mr M Fox, 35 Westfield Drive, West Bradford, BB7 4TF.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -