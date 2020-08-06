|
FOX Richard Joseph Miles (Miles) Michael, Richard, Patricia and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and
cards of condolence received during their sad loss.
Thanking also Father Paul for his kind words and comforting ministration and to all who attended the Requiem Mass and for Mass Offerings and donations received for Multiple Sclerosis.
They would also like to express their appreciation to Dr Robb, the Nurses at Royal Blackburn Hospital, Nicola Leeming and Crossroads for all their
care and support.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 6, 2020